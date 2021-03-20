BlockMesh (BMH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,562.00

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, BlockMesh has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlockMesh coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockMesh has a market cap of $1.15 million and $21,562.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00050890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00639411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024639 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BlockMesh Profile

BMH is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

