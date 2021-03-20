Blockpass (PASS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,598.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $3,598.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.03 or 0.00642291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024674 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

