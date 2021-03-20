bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce $11.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $21.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $102.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.69 million to $241.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $224.01 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $414.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,027,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 151,127 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLUE opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

