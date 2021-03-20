Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,574 shares of company stock valued at $285,244 over the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

