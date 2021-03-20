BOLT 24-Hour Volume Tops $963,168.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $963,168.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00641235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00033589 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.