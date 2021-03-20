BOMB Market Capitalization Reaches $1.69 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 158.2% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $198,908.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,390.31 or 0.99853010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000947 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003291 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 911,999 coins and its circulating supply is 911,211 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

