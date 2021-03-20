Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,287.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,234.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,015.28. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

