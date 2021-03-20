Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Booking makes up 3.6% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,188.11.

Booking stock traded down $59.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,287.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,933. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,234.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,015.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

