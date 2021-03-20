BOOM (BOOM) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $10,323.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,143,031 coins and its circulating supply is 782,112,299 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

