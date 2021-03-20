BoringDAO (BOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.35 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $567.02 or 0.00965719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $46.35 million and $6.48 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00455960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00066469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00142111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00687222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,743 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

