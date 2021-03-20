BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $72.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000150 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000141 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.