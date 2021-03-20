botXcoin (BOTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $176.77 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $176.77 million and approximately $10,811.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00051649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.79 or 0.00653916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024526 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034317 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

