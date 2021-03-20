Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $97.52 Million

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,990.51 or 0.06790941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a total market capitalization of $49.09 million and $97.52 million worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00641596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00033561 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) (CRYPTO:BOT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,302 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

