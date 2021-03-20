Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

BOUYF opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bouygues will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

