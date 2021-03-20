BOX Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $39.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.84 or 0.00371796 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 121.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

