BOX Token Price Hits $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $1.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.83 or 0.00290422 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 123.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.