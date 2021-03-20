Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,274,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,665,000 after buying an additional 483,675 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,625,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 707.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.