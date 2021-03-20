Brokerages Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to Post $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Shares of BFAM opened at $167.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $68.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $1,911,141.76. Insiders sold 56,256 shares of company stock worth $9,832,867 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,909,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,643,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,534,000 after buying an additional 117,451 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

