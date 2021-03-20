Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.23). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $181,680 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLTX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 900,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,245. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $492.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

