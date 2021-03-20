Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.23). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NLTX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 900,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,245. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $492.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.09.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.