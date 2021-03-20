Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report $116.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.80 million and the lowest is $109.83 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $105.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $536.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $547.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $637.74 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $675.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of PCRX opened at $70.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,192 shares of company stock worth $9,447,332. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,449,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.