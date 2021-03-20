Brokerages Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.21. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,197. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Penumbra by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN traded down $11.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.78. 703,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.13. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

