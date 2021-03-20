Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Waters reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

WAT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $268.70. 696,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.30. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $299.06.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

