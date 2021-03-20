Brokerages Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.66. 1,366,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,937. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.97 and a 200 day moving average of $132.90. Appian has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.75 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Appian by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Appian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 684,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.