Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

AUPH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,480. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

