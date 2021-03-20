Brokerages Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report sales of $4.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.19 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $19.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.53.

Shares of BIDU opened at $257.47 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $86.23 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.44 and a 200 day moving average of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.