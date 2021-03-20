Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $267.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.16 and a 200 day moving average of $265.78. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

