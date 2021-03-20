Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.