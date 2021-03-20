Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

