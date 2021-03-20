Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $979.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.32.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $31.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.