Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.73. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

