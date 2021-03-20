Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.60 Million

Analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce sales of $16.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.25 million to $18.77 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $17.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $74.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.41 million to $85.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $111.59 million, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $137.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

OGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $926.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

