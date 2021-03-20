Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $601.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $260.00 and a 1 year high of $626.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $590.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.13.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

