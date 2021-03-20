Brokerages Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.20 Million

Analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to announce $216.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $210.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $975.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

U opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.65. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,813,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

