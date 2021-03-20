Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,813 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.78% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $31,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,583 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after buying an additional 104,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,801,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after buying an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $699,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,772. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

