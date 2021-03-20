Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 18,261 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,991,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

