Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 188,997 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2,393.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.50% of Churchill Downs worth $38,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHDN opened at $240.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

