Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,340,931 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,340,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,861,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Vista Outdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

VSTO opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

