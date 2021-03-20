Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.73% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $38,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

