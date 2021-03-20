Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Portland General Electric worth $37,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,338 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 364,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 45,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POR opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

