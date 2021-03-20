Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 117,576 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,576 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.69% of Kemper worth $34,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James increased their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

