Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 486,315 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,577.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.