Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 8,516 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

