Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 899 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.86% of Eagle Materials worth $36,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP opened at $130.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,302 shares of company stock worth $20,578,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.