Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $33,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.91. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

