Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.61% of Mercury Systems worth $30,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $161,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,123,588.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,352 shares of company stock worth $1,185,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.