Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,895 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Washington Federal worth $31,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 748,399 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 25.2% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,968,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 396,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after acquiring an additional 345,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 200,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.