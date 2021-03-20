Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,371 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Extended Stay America worth $34,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $19.37 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.