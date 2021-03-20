Brown Advisory Inc. Has $30.18 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.17% of Dover worth $30,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 28,949 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $135.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

