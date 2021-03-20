Brown Advisory Inc. Has $35.46 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 13,851.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,805,534 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.83% of MGIC Investment worth $35,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

