Brown Advisory Inc. Has $36.95 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s stock opened at $222.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

